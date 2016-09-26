Sept 26 Medical Properties Trust Inc

* Medical properties trust, inc. To invest $1.25 billion in nine acute care hospitals

* Medical properties trust inc says immediately accretive transaction increases company's asset base to approximately $7 billion

* Cerberus affiliate has agreed to invest $150 million in mpw's common stock in a private placement transaction

* $1.25 billion total value of transactions includes a $1.2 billion investment in hospital real estate and a $50 million equity investment in steward

* Real estate to be acquired from and leased to steward health care system llc, an affiliate of cerberus capital management

* Agreement also includes a right of first refusal for mpt to acquire future steward hospitals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: