MIDEAST STOCKS-Most of Gulf moves little, Kuwait rises
DUBAI, Jan 29 Most Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Sunday, although Kuwait continued this month's bull run in heavy trade.
Sept 26 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :
* Entered into an agreement of sale with Gutsche Investment and Management Company Proprietary Limited
* Ingenuity will dispose of its property being Erf 6497 Montague Gardens, known as Estuaries no 1
* Total consideration for disposal is 100 mln rand to be settled in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
DUBAI, Jan 29 The board of Dubai Islamic Bank is proposing a cash dividend of 0.45 dirham per share for 2016, unchanged from the dividend for the previous year, the bank said in a bourse statement on Sunday. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
SYDNEY, Jan 29 Australia's biggest banks announced on Sunday a $1 billion ($754.6 million) investment in a new system to allow real-time transfers and payments as part of reforms aimed at appeasing public dissatisfaction with the financial system.