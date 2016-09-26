Sept 26 Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* Entered into an agreement of sale with Gutsche Investment and Management Company Proprietary Limited

* Ingenuity will dispose of its property being Erf 6497 Montague Gardens, known as Estuaries no 1

* Total consideration for disposal is 100 mln rand to be settled in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)