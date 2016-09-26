Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Ymagis SA :
* H1 EBITDA 23.6 million euros ($26.6 million) versus 26.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 9.4 million euros versus profit 0.9 million euros year ago
* Main targets are to maintain its revenue level and reach pre-tax profits over 5 pct by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8871 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)