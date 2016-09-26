Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 26 Coheris SA :
* H1 net profit 0.4 million euros ($450,640) versus loss of 0.8 million euros year ago
* H1 current operating profit 0.71 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago
* Plans on a growth in licensing turnover bigger than the trends in the French software market in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2dtVFl1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)