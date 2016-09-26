Sept 26 Conwert Immobilien Invest SE

* Says number of shares in issue will thereby increase to 101,906,213 as of 28 September 2016

* Says conversion declarations following early termination of 4.50% convertible bonds 2012-2018

* Says terminated 4.50% convertible bonds due in 2018 with a total nominal amount of eur 80.0 mn on 30 August 2016