Sept 26 Nikkei:

* Jafco will set up 65 bln yen fund, seeking to attract such institutional investors as insurers, regional banks at time of low interest rates - nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd's New fund is expected to add 1 billion yen to operating profit for the year ending march 2018-nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd aims to amass additional capital to reach 65 billion yen by the end of November - nikkei

* Jafco Co Ltd's new fund will begin operations in October with 41 billion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon: