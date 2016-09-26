BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 26 Nikkei:
* Jafco will set up 65 bln yen fund, seeking to attract such institutional investors as insurers, regional banks at time of low interest rates - nikkei
* Jafco Co Ltd's New fund is expected to add 1 billion yen to operating profit for the year ending march 2018-nikkei
* Jafco Co Ltd aims to amass additional capital to reach 65 billion yen by the end of November - nikkei
* Jafco Co Ltd's new fund will begin operations in October with 41 billion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon:
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)