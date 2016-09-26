Sept 26 Yamana Gold Inc :

* Co is advised that use of rivers, mining activities and environmental matters, as set out in constitution, are purview of government of province of Catamarca

* Yamana Gold Inc says project updates and this development scenario will be presented to government of catamarca in following weeks

* Continues to work with stakeholders to ensure existing mining laws and frameworks for development of mining projects are respected

* Yamana gold clarifies information relating to certain interests in Catamarca province in Argentina

* On Sept 8, a municipal ordinance was passed, effective on Sept 21, that purports to prohibit open pit mining in high river basin of town of Andalgala

* As such, municipal ordinance is not binding or legal and is mostly symbolic