Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Six Securities Services says China Construction Bank,
Zurich branch, appoints Six Securities Services as its
infrastructure provider for Swiss renminbi clearing hub
* This cooperation has so far led to CCB and its Zurich
Branch working with SIX Securities Services entities: Swiss
Interbank Clearing (SIC) for Swiss Franc clearing; Swiss Euro
Clearing Bank (SECB) for Euro Clearing; and SIX SIS AG for
global custody & asset servicing
* CCB Zurich Branch will soon carry out repo trading
activities on the new Repo trading platform from SIX Repo AG
which is also run by SIX Securities Services
* In the future, CCB Zurich Branch also plans to seek direct
membership of the SIX Swiss Exchange leading to the potential
for direct issuing in Switzerland for mainland Chinese companies
to raise capital
