Sept 27 Ecsponent Ltd

* Gross profits increased by 97.8 pct to 95.8 mln rand compared to 48.4 mln rand in 6 months ended June 30

* HY heps 0.986 cents versus 1.849 cents year ago

* Total revenue increased by 74.7 pct to 116.7 mln rand compared to 66.8 mln rand in 6 months ended June 30

* Resultant EPS increased by 26.3 pct to 2.23 cents per share compared to 1.76 cents per share in 6 months ended June 30