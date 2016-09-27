UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Linas AB :
* H1 net profit of 451,166 euros ($507,245.93) versus 472,381 euros year ago
* H1 sales income 6.3 million euros versus 6 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources