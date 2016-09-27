Sept 27 Boohoo.Com

* H1 EBITDA (adjusted) 16.51 mln stg versus 7.61 mln stg, +117%

* H1 revenue up 40% (41% CER) to 127.32 mln stg

* Now expect revenue growth for the full year of between 30% and 35%

* Says EBITDA margin for the full year is expected to be around 11 percent