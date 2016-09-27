Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 27 Obducat AB :
* Says its unit solar-semi GmbH has received order for Quickstep C 200 system from sensor industry
* Order value amounts to about 0.7 million Swedish crowns ($82,050)
* Quickstep system is planned to be delivered Q4 Source text: bit.ly/2cxZcN6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5314 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)