Sept 27 Obducat AB :

* Says its unit solar-semi GmbH has received order for Quickstep C 200 system from sensor industry

* Order value amounts to about 0.7 million Swedish crowns ($82,050)

* Quickstep system is planned to be delivered Q4 Source text: bit.ly/2cxZcN6 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5314 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)