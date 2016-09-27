UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Makora Krosnienska Huta Szkla SA (Makora KHS) :
* Buys 407 shares representing 9.93 percent stake in Generator Malych Elektrowni Wodnych Sp. z o.o. (Generator MEW) for 1.4 million zlotys ($366,915)
* Buys 198 shares in Torus Investment Sp. z o.o. for 3.0 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8156 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources