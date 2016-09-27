Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Says confirmation of plan would facilitate a successful conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co announce key economic terms of proposed consensual restructuring plan for ceoc

* Have received confirmation from representatives of CEOC's major creditor groups of those groups' support for a term sheet

* Caesars Entertainment says optimistic that support received for proposed consensual plan will allow ceoc to obtain required votes to confirm plan

* Parties are working on agreements and amendments to CEOC's existing plan of reorganization that will adopt and implement terms

* Hamlet holdings, will contribute full 14 pct of equity that it would have received through its ownership in Caesars Entertainment

* Says contribution is valued by debtors at approximately $950 million

* Revised plan of reorganization will release all pending and potential litigation claims and causes of action against caesars