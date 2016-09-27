Sept 27 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Says confirmation of plan would facilitate a successful
conclusion to CEOC's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co
announce key economic terms of proposed consensual restructuring
plan for ceoc
* Have received confirmation from representatives of CEOC's
major creditor groups of those groups' support for a term sheet
* Caesars Entertainment says optimistic that support
received for proposed consensual plan will allow ceoc to obtain
required votes to confirm plan
* Parties are working on agreements and amendments to CEOC's
existing plan of reorganization that will adopt and implement
terms
* Hamlet holdings, will contribute full 14 pct of equity
that it would have received through its ownership in Caesars
Entertainment
* Says contribution is valued by debtors at approximately
$950 million
* Revised plan of reorganization will release all pending
and potential litigation claims and causes of action against
caesars
