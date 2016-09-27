Sept 27 Amgen Announces Top

* Line results from phase 3 Kyprolis (Carfilzomib) clarion study in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients

* Says while data for overall survival, a secondary endpoint, are not yet mature, observed hazard ratio (kmp versus vmp) was 1.21

* Says neither result was statistically significant

* Says incidence of grade 3 or higher adverse events was 74.7 percent in kmp arm and 76.2 percent in vmp arm

* Says trial did not meet primary endpoint of superiority in progression-free survival

* Says adverse events in kmp arm were consistent with known safety profile of kyprolis

"remain committed to exploring Kyprolis in combination with other agents to advance treatment of multiple myeloma"