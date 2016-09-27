Sept 27 Fittec International Group Ltd :

* Fittec-voluntary Announcement: Cooperation With Manchester City Football Club And Guangdong Tv In Relation To A Football Reality Show

* Unit Guangzhou Bingxun Sports Development Company entered into a head of terms agreement with Manchester City Football Club Ltd

* Bingxun will produce a football reality show

* Unit entered broadcasting agreement with guangdong tv culture broadcast