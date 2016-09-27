Sept 27 Maoye International Holdings Limited :

* Entered into 2 underwriting agreements with boc international (china) as principal underwriter in respect of proposed issue of bonds

* Proposed maturity for public bonds and non-public bonds shall be not more five years and not more than three years, respectively

* Unit, proposes a public issue of bonds with an aggregate principal amount not exceeding rmb 900 million

* Unit proposes a non-public issue of bonds with an aggregate principal amount not exceeding rmb 2 billion