Sept 27 Abadon Real Estate SA :
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to raise
the company's capital by 15.2 million zlotys ($3.98 million)
* Its extraordinary shareholder meeting resolves to issue
15.2 million of series M shares at the issue price of 1.54 zloty
per share
* Series M shares to be offered to Murapol SA in exchange
for 440,000 shares of Partner SA
* The shares represent 44 percent stake in Partner and have
market value of 23.5 million zlotys
* Series M shares to be acquired by Nov. 30
($1 = 3.8149 zlotys)
