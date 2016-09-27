Sept 27 Ebc Solicitors SA :
* Its unit sells 550,000 shares of Stratego-Doradztwo
Ksiegowe (SDK) for 0.5 million zlotys ($131,100) to IC &
Partners Warsaw SA
* Its unit sells 72,500 shares of SDK for 7,250 zlotys to
Agnieszka Jaroniec
* Its unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, sells 62.25 percent of
SDK in total
* EBC Seed Fund Limited, reduces stake in SDK to 35 percent
* Also receives option to sell further 0.25 million of SDK
shares after its listing on the NewConnect market by IC &
Partners Warsaw
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8142 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)