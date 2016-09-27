UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 (Reuters) -
* Ceneric-voluntary Announcement - Disposal Of The Issued Share Capital Of A Subsidiary And Its Shareholder's Loan
* Unit as vendor, Brilliant Deal Investments Limited and Ceneric Asia Limited entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Vendor agreed to sell 90% of issued share capital and to assign entire shareholder's loan to investor in total consideration of HK$26.1 million
* Investor has option to purchase remaining 10% of issued share capital of target co in consideration of hk$3.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources