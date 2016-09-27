UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Starbreeze AB :
* Starbreeze and Digital Bros sign $4 million exclusive world-wide console retail distribution agreement for "RAID: World War II", to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Summer 2017
* Agreement includes payment of a minimum guarantee amount of royalties of $4 million
* Starbreeze retains digital distribution rights for PC and Console
* Game will be released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One in summer of 2017 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources