Sept 27 Masi Agricola SpA :

* Buys 60 percent stake in Canevel Spumanti as well as an equal stake in Societa Agricola Canevel and in Canevel Spumanti Tenuta Le Vigne Societa Agricola

* Transaction is worth around 7 million euros ($7.85 million), wholly paid in cash