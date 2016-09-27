Sept 27 Ttm Technologies Inc
* Registrant entered into a first amendment to amend and
restate term loan credit agreement dated May 31, 2015
* Says amendment reduces amount outstanding under TLB
agreement to $775 million, among other things - SEC filing
* TLB agreement was amended to reduce applicable margin for
eurodollar loans to 4.25% and applicable margin for ABR loans to
3.25%
* Says ABL credit agreement was amended to increase amount
available under ABL agreement to $200 million, among other
things
* TLB agreement was amended to permit registrant to sell up
to $30 million of accounts receivable
* Also entered into a first amendment to amend and restate
ABL credit agreement dated May 31, 2015
* ABL agreement was amended to reduce applicable margins by
0.25% for both eurodollar loans and ABR loans
