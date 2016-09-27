Sept 27 Sing Holdings Limited

* Pdf 1: Sing Holdings Limited (Tender For Land Parcel At Fernvale Road)

* Unit together with Wee Hur Development Pte. ,submitted a tender bid of S$287.1 million for a land parcel at Fernvale Road

* Based on provisional tender results released by urban redevelopment authority, joint tender bid has emerged as top bid amongst 14 bids

* Project will be funded internally and through bank borrowings

* Transaction is not expected to have a material impact on consolidated earnings per share of company for financial year ending 31 december