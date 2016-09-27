Sept 27 Crown International Corp Ltd :
* Crownicorp-inside Information - Business Update And
Commencement Of New Business Activity
* Purchaser, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company,
and vendor entered into sp agreement
* Pursuant to s&p agreement vendor has conditionally agreed
to sell, and purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire, sale
shares of target company
* Deal for sale shares of target company, shining
international holdings, is in amount of hk$5.7 million
