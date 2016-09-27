Sept 27 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd

* Very Substantial Disposal And Connected Transaction In Relation To The Disposal Of The 70% Equity Interest In And Shareholder's Loan Of Yongzhou Tianyu Real Estate Development Company Limited

* Yu Jun (as vendor) and Gz Tianyu (as purchaser) entered into disposal agreement

* Expected that a gain of approximately rmb94.9 million, would be recorded by company as a result of disposal

* Gz Tianyu shall acquire sale interest and sale loan from Yu Jun at a consideration of rmb55 million and rmb224.6 million respectively

