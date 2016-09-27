Sept 27 Skyfame Realty Holdings Ltd
* Very Substantial Disposal And Connected Transaction In
Relation To The Disposal Of The 70% Equity Interest In And
Shareholder's Loan Of Yongzhou Tianyu Real Estate Development
Company Limited
* Yu Jun (as vendor) and Gz Tianyu (as purchaser) entered
into disposal agreement
* Expected that a gain of approximately rmb94.9 million,
would be recorded by company as a result of disposal
* Gz Tianyu shall acquire sale interest and sale loan from
Yu Jun at a consideration of rmb55 million and rmb224.6 million
respectively
