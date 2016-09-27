Sept 27 Vodatel Network Holdings Ltd :

* Vodatel Network-grant Of Options

* Company has conditionally granted to consultants options to subscribe for a total of 61,380,000 shares

* Company and consultants entered into consultant agreement

* Subscription price of options is hk$0.305 per share

* Consultants are Tse Po Lau, Yip Tai Him, Wong Sin Fai Cynthia and Wong Chung Kee