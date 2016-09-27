Sept 27 Perpetual Energy Inc :
* Perpetual Energy Inc announces strategic disposition of
eastern Alberta shallow gas properties
* Initiated a search for position of vice president, finance
and chief financial officer
* Bill Hahn will assume responsibilities of acting vice
president, finance , chief financial officer on an interim basis
* Transaction includes effective deferred purchase price
component,co to continue benefiting from shallow gas properties
for about 2 yrs
* Says refinancing of Tourmaline Oil Corp shares results in
an extension of maturity to march 15, 2017
* Transaction includes disposition of all of Perpetual's
shallow gas assets and liabilities in eastern Alberta
* Refinancing of financial arrangement secured by 1 million
of co's 1.85 million shares of Tourmaline oil corp and maturing
in November 2016
