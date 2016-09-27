Sept 27 Coherus Biosciences Inc. :

* Says has regained from shire plc all development and commercial rights previously licensed for chs-0214 etanercept

* As result of termination agreement with Shire, co expects to recognize $162.6 million as collaboration and license revenues in 2016

* CHS-0214 etanercept is a biosimilar candidate to enbrel for Europe, Canada, Brazil, Middle East and other territories

* Remain on track for submission of a CHS-0214 marketing authorization application to european medicines agency in Q4 of 2016