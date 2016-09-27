Sept 27 Coherus Biosciences Inc. :
* Says has regained from shire plc all development and
commercial rights previously licensed for chs-0214 etanercept
* Coherus Biosciences regains development and commercial
rights to CHS 0214 from Shire
* As result of termination agreement with Shire, co expects
to recognize $162.6 million as collaboration and license
revenues in 2016
* CHS-0214 etanercept is a biosimilar candidate to enbrel
for Europe, Canada, Brazil, Middle East and other territories
* Remain on track for submission of a CHS-0214 marketing
authorization application to european medicines agency in Q4 of
2016
