UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Landi Renzo SpA :
* Reports H1 turnover 89.3 million euros ($100.06 million) versus 98.1 million euros a year ago
* H1 net loss 12.5 million euros versus loss 7.2 million euros a year ago
* Sees FY 2016 turnover between 180 million euros and 190 million euros
* Sees FY 2016 normalized EBITDA between 4 million euros and 6 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8925 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources