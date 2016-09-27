BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
Sept 27 Moody's on PREPA:
* Outage and restoration caused unplanned operating and capital expenses, which will likely affect PREPA's internal liquidity
* The outage highlights the need for greater investment in PREPA's electrical infrastructure
* Power outage highlights PREPA's financial and structural challenges
* Business disruption and costs stemming from the fire and outage are viewed as credit negative for PREPA
* Lost revenue collection for the multiday outage will also weigh on the utility
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.