UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 27 Liwe Espanola SA :
* H1 net sales 62.8 million euros ($70.3 million) versus 59.4 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.7 million euros versus 2.6 million euros year ago
* In H1 sales in Italy grew by 151 percent while Spain and Portugal grew by 3 pct and 4 pct respectively
* H1 EBITDA down at 7.0 million euros versus 8.1 million euros year ago
* Sees FY 2016 sales growth at around 5 percent versus year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources