Sept 27 Sparton Resources Inc :
* Restructuring of financing agreement for vanadium flow
battery manufacturer, special shareholder meeting: November 3,
2016
* Says previously announced transaction to acquire JD
Holding Inc. has been restructured
* Says private investment corporation will directly fund
acquisition of shares of JDH for US$3.3 million
* Private investment corporation to assume full managerial,
administrative responsibility for JDH and units' battery
manufacturing, marketing operations
* Share acquisition and subscription agreement announced on
August 12, 2016 has been terminated
* Says new share acquisition agreement between a private
investment corporation and Vanspar Mining Inc, co's unit
* Private investment corporation will also pay VMI sum of
USD$605,000 in addition to VMI retaining its 18% interest in JDH
* JDH transaction and funding transaction are expected to be
closed by mid-November, 2016
