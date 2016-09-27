BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
Sept 27 Nikkei:
* Singapore-based oil broker Ginga Petroleum is readying to start an online swap trading platform for petrochemical products - Nikkei
* Ginga to offer trading in polyethylene, polypropylene, paraxylene, benzene swaps, as early as Oct, using Singapore Exchange's clearing system - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d6SJwr)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)