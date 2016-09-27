Sept 27 Nikkei:

* Singapore-based oil broker Ginga Petroleum is readying to start an online swap trading platform for petrochemical products - Nikkei

* Ginga to offer trading in polyethylene, polypropylene, paraxylene, benzene swaps, as early as Oct, using Singapore Exchange's clearing system - Nikkei Source text - (s.nikkei.com/2d6SJwr)