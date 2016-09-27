Sept 27 Crestwood Equity Partners LP
* Crestwood And Swepi enter into long-term gas gathering
agreement in the permian - delaware basin
* Project development activities are underway with a
targeted initial in-service date on or before july 1, 2017
* Shell has option to purchase up to a 50 percent equity
interest in initial gathering system prior to september 1, 2017
* Shell dedicates approximately 100,000 acres in loving,
reeves and ward counties, texas to co under gas gathering deal
* Says co estimates full build-out of gas gathering system
will cost approximately $180 million
* Expect investment will be accretive to co as early as late
2017 and, in any event, fully accretive to co in 2018
