Sept 27 Terraform Global Inc
* Has agreed not to pursue claims against a third-party
buyer relating in any way to assets included in third party sale
transaction
* Terraform global inc says company has retained all of its
claims against sunedison and its affiliated persons
* Pursuant to proceeds sharing arrangement co entitled to
get portion of cash proceeds received by sunedison parties from
tuesday's deal
* Company does not expect proceeds from tuesday's deal to
exceed $10 million
* Terraform global consents to sale of sunedison india
assets
* Third party sale includes 425 mw india portfolio of solar
energy projects for which company made a prepayment to sunedison
in q4 of 2015
* Third party sale transaction also includes bora bora
project in india and certain assets in uruguay
* Co, certain subsidiaries of sunedison that directly or
indirectly own assets involved in deal entered proceeds sharing
arrangement
