Sept 27 Terraform Global Inc

* Has agreed not to pursue claims against a third-party buyer relating in any way to assets included in third party sale transaction

* Terraform global inc says company has retained all of its claims against sunedison and its affiliated persons

* Pursuant to proceeds sharing arrangement co entitled to get portion of cash proceeds received by sunedison parties from tuesday's deal

* Company does not expect proceeds from tuesday's deal to exceed $10 million

* Terraform global consents to sale of sunedison india assets

* Third party sale includes 425 mw india portfolio of solar energy projects for which company made a prepayment to sunedison in q4 of 2015

* Third party sale transaction also includes bora bora project in india and certain assets in uruguay

* Co, certain subsidiaries of sunedison that directly or indirectly own assets involved in deal entered proceeds sharing arrangement