Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 27 Altia Consultores SA :
* H1 EBITDA 4.3 million euros ($4.8 million) versus 4.0 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 2.9 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* H1 net sales 37.3 million euros versus 32.4 million euros year ago
* Share of national sales in H1 grew to 80 percent from 65 percent a year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2dhl2J2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)