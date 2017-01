Sept 27 Orrstown Financial Services Inc

* Orrstown Financial Services Inc says entered into a settlement agreement with U.S. Securities And Exchange Commission

* Settlement agreement for resolving investigation by SEC of accounting,related matters at co for periods ended June 30, 2010, to Dec. 31, 2011

* Says as part of settlement, co agreed to pay a civil money penalty of $1 million