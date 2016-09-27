UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Nikkei-
* Isetan Mitsukoshi will establish mail-order food sales joint venture with Oisix; Isetan Mitsukoshi to take 51% stake, Oisix holding 49%- Nikkei
* Supermarket Unit Isetan Mitsukoshi Food Service's Mail Order food sales department will be spun off to create the venture- Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources