Sept 28 China Evergrande Group
* Aggregate consideration for disposal of grain and oil
companies is RMB600 million
* Expected to recognize an unaudited before tax gain of
approximately RMB5.70 billion from disposal
* Unit entered into an agreement with Shenzhen Lailailai
Industrial co. Ltd
* Unit together with other wholly-owned subsidiaries of
company, have entered into agreements with separate independent
third parties
* Aggregate consideration for disposal is RMB2.70 billion
* Aggregate consideration for disposal of dairy companies is
RMB 300 million
