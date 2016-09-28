BRIEF-IHS Markit modifies share repurchase authorization
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
Sept 28 (Reuters) -
* South Korea orders recall of cars with Takata air bags - WSJ
* A total of 221,870 vehicles made by Honda,Toyota,Ford,Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, GM,10 other foreign car makers that had faulty air bags subject to recall- WSJ Source text - on.wsj.com/2cAoutQ Further company coverage:
* IHS Markit Ltd - increases size of authorization; extends through may 2018
* Renesola Ltd - Number of company's shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares
* Bell has agreed to continue to serve in his role as CEO of company until June 30, 2017