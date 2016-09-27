Sept 27 Shell Midstream Partners LP

* Deal for $350 million.

* Acquisition funded with a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under shell midstream partners' credit facilities

* Agreement to acquire from Shell additional 20 percent equity interest in Mars Oil Pipeline Co,49 percent equity interest in Odyssey Pipeline

* Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. acquires interests in Mars Oil Pipeline and Odyssey Pipeline

* Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders

