BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Guerbet SA :
* H1 net income 17.3 million euros ($19.4 million) versus 20.5 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 55.3 million euros versus 46.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms its target for the full year of generating revenue within a range of +/-3 pct of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees