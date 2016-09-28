Sept 28 Indra Sistemas SA :

* Says to issue convertible bonds for 250 million euros ($280.3 million), extendable to up to 300 million euros

* To use up to 100 million euros obtained from the new issue to repurchase convertibles due in 2018

