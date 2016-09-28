Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Keyyo SA :
* H1 operating income 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* H1 net profit 0.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Confirms 2016 revenue growth of five to seven percent and a stable annual current operating income compared to 2015. Source text : bit.ly/2djiDdq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)