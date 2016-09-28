BRIEF-Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business for about $203 mln
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
Sept 28 Orpea SA :
* H1 EBITDAR up 21.4 pct to 368.5 million euros ($413.16 million)
* H1 attributable net profit 75.5 million euros versus 67.4 million euros year ago
* 2016 guidance reiterated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Mallinckrodt to sell intrathecal therapy business to Piramal Enterprises Limited for approximately $203 million
* To discontinue existing arrangement with unit by which co was sourcing PET-CT business for them against fee of 20% of amount charged Source text: http://bit.ly/2kJMmDS Further company coverage:
* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees