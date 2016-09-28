Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Solocal Group :
* Solcal Group completes the terms of its financial restructuring plan
* Presentation of terms of reinstated debt of 400 million euros ($448.44 million)
* Reinstated debt: 400 million euros new bonds with a maturity of 5 years
* Floating rate (based on 3-month Euribor with a minimum of 1 percent) plus a margin of between 3 and 9 percent reviewed semi-annually
* Company should pay between 7 and 8 percent of interest for first six-month post bond issuance
* Company would have option, at any time, to redeem these bonds at 101 percent of their nominal value
* Distribution of one free share for each existing share, replacing shareholders' warrants Source text : bit.ly/2delfet Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)