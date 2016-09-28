Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1115 GMT on Monday:
Sept 28 Oncodesign SA :
* Says GSK will provide EUR35 million support over a four year period
* To use funding to integrate site, its capabilities into its business and ensure continued employment of transferring staff over the period
* GSK, Oncodesign announce agreement for Oncodesign's acquisition of GSK's research centre in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.