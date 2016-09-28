BRIEF-Overstock to buy 604,229 shares from units of Fairfax Financial at $16.55/shr
* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share
Sept 28 Oncodesign Sa
* GSK and oncodesign have signed an agreement for Oncodesign to acquire François Hyafil research centre from GSK
* Agreement is expected to become unconditional and effective by or on 1st December 2016
* Under terms of agreement, GSK will provide eur 35 million support over a four year period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI - limits on cash withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs - restoration of status quo ante
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank of Azerbaijan's (IBA, BB/Negative/f) capital support needs have increased significantly as a result of substantial losses posted in the bank's end-2016 regulatory accounts. IBA's 'BB' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view that the bank should continue to receive sufficient support from the Azerbaijan authorities to ensure it