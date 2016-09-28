Sept 28 Qumak SA

* H1 net loss 6.3 million zlotys ($1.65 million) versus a profit of 1.7 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 revenue 176.0 million zlotys versus 352.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Said decrease in revenue due to the stagnation in the public market and delays in announcements of new tenders for intelligent IT solutions financed from EU funds

* Said H1 2016 net result influenced by deferred income tax

($1 = 3.8180 zlotys)